Huthis Advance On Yemen's Marib After Taking Mountain: Govt Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:23 PM

Huthis advance on Yemen's Marib after taking mountain: govt source

Yemen's Huthi rebels have made major advances on Marib city, the government's final holdout in the country's north, after hours of clashes, government military sources said on Friday

The rebels "took control of Mount Hilan overlooking the city, after fighting which left dozens of dead and wounded on both sides," one of the sources told AFP.

The rebels "took control of Mount Hilan overlooking the city, after fighting which left dozens of dead and wounded on both sides," one of the sources told AFP.

More Stories From World

