Huthis Advance On Yemen's Marib After Taking Mountain: Govt Source
Yemen's Huthi rebels have made major advances on Marib city, the government's final holdout in the country's north, after hours of clashes, government military sources said on Friday
The rebels "took control of Mount Hilan overlooking the city, after fighting which left dozens of dead and wounded on both sides," one of the sources told AFP.