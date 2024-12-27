Huthis Claim New Attacks On Israel After Strikes Hit Yemen Airport
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Yemeni rebels claimed new attacks against Israel on Friday, after Israeli air strikes hit rebel-held Sanaa's international airport and other targets in Yemen.
The Israeli strikes on Thursday landed as the head of the UN's World Health Organization said he and his team were preparing to fly out from Yemen's Huthi rebel-held capital, injuring a UN crew member.
Hours later on Friday, the Huthis said they fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv and launched drones at the city as well as a ship in the Arabian Sea.
Israel's military had earlier on Friday reported a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted "before crossing into Israeli territory." Sirens sounded because of possible falling debris after the interception, it said.
