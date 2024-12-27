Open Menu

Huthis Claim New Attacks On Israel After Strikes Hit Yemen Airport

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Huthis claim new attacks on Israel after strikes hit Yemen airport

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Yemeni rebels claimed new attacks against Israel on Friday, after Israeli air strikes hit rebel-held Sanaa's international airport and other targets in Yemen.

The Israeli strikes on Thursday landed as the head of the UN's World Health Organization said he and his team were preparing to fly out from Yemen's Huthi rebel-held capital, injuring a UN crew member.

Hours later on Friday, the Huthis said they fired a missile at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv and launched drones at the city as well as a ship in the Arabian Sea.

Israel's military had earlier on Friday reported a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted "before crossing into Israeli territory." Sirens sounded because of possible falling debris after the interception, it said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Yemen Sanaa From Airport

Recent Stories

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Co ..

Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024

2 hours ago
 Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebratio ..

Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

4 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

6 hours ago
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

14 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

15 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

16 hours ago

More Stories From World