Huthis Dismiss Saudi Ceasefire Offer As 'nothing New'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Huthis dismiss Saudi ceasefire offer as 'nothing new'

Yemen's Huthi rebels on Monday dismissed Saudi Arabia's ceasefire offer as "nothing new" and insisted an air and sea blockade be lifted first, after the kingdom made a series of proposals to end the war

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels on Monday dismissed Saudi Arabia's ceasefire offer as "nothing new" and insisted an air and sea blockade be lifted first, after the kingdom made a series of proposals to end the war.

"Saudi Arabia must declare an end to the aggression and lift the blockade completely, but putting forward ideas that have been discussed for over a year is nothing new," said Huthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, according to the rebel's Al-Masirah television.

