Huthis Say US Ship Hit In Gulf Of Aden Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Huthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack

Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Yemeni Huthi claimed early Friday they had carried out a missile attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The Huthis said in a statement posted on their social media that their "naval" forces had attacked the Chem Ranger "with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits".

It did not give a time or other details for the latest attack in international shipping lanes.

Huthi aggression against vessels in the Red Sea has led to strikes in Yemen by US and British forces, with the United States reporting its latest attack on Huthi targets on Thursday.

British maritime risk management company Ambrey said the Chem Ranger was a US-owned Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker.

"There were no crew casualties or damage reported," the monitor said.

Related Topics

Attack Social Media Yemen Company Aden United States

