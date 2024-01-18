Open Menu

Huthis Say US, UK Launch New Strikes In Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) US and UK forces launched a fourth round of strikes against targets in Yemen, Huthi media said Thursday, as they vowed to continue attacking Red Sea shipping.

"We will continue to target Israeli ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, no matter how the American-British aggression tries to prevent us from doing so," a Huthi military official told Al-Masirah tv.

Al-Masirah and Huthi news agency Saba.net said US and UK strikes had hit several targets in Yemen, including the port city of Hodeida and the city of Taez, the fourth round of strikes in the past week.

US media, including CBS and CNN, quoted US officials as saying another round of strikes had been carried out against an unspecified number of Huthi targets in Yemen.

