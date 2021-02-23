UrduPoint.com
Hutu Militia Denies Role In Attack That Killed Italian Envoy To DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Hutu Militia Denies Role in Attack That Killed Italian Envoy to DR Congo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) An ethnic Hutu militia in eastern DR Congo has denied being involved in an ambush on a UN convoy that left the Italian ambassador and two others dead on Monday.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), founded by Rwandan officers after they escaped the 1994 genocide, said the Congolese government blamed them without presenting any proof.

"The FDLR declares there is nothing to implicate it in the attack that resulted in the death of the Italian ambassador and demands that the Congolese authorities and MONUSCO shed light on those responsible for this despicable murder," a press statement read.

The armed group accused the Congolese and Rwandan armed forces of orchestrating the attack in the Nyiragongo Territory in North Kivu, one of the most dangerous areas in the country.

The UN World food Programme convoy was ambushed by six gunmen near the city of Goma. The militants fatally shot Ambassador Luca Attanasio, 43, his bodyguard and a World Food Programme driver.

