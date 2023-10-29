Hwang strikes as Wolves peg back charging Newcastle

Wolverhampton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Hwang Hee-chan scored a brilliant equaliser to slow Newcastle's Premier League charge as Wolves battled back to earn a 2-2 draw after Callum Wilson's double at Molineux on Saturday.

England international Wilson scored twice as Newcastle led 2-1 at the break, on course for their fifth league win in six games.

But South Korea international Hwang grabbed a deserved equaliser for the home team in the 71st minute -- his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Wilson replaced the injured Alexander Isak in the only change to the Newcastle side that started Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Borussia Dortmund.

There was no Sandro Tonali in the squad as the Italy midfielder begins a 10-month ban for betting offences.

Wilson scored the opener after a scramble in the box started when the ball slipped through Jose Sa's hands as he came to try and collect Anthony Gordon's cross.

Wilson's first effort was blocked by defender Toti but when the ball bounced up the Newcastle striker acrobatically turned it home, adjusting to fire over his shoulder.

Wolves levelled in the 36th minute after Mario Lemina got the right side of Kieran Trippier at the far post to head in Pedro Neto's corner.

Newcastle were presented with the chance to retake the lead in first-half stoppage time when they were awarded a controversial penalty.

Hwang took a loose touch inside his own box and was adjudged to have clipped Fabian Schaer as he stepped in to nick the ball away.

Contact appeared minimal and there was a lengthy check from the VAR official before referee Anthony Taylor's decision was upheld.

Wilson picked up the ball and restored Newcastle's lead even though Sa got a strong hand to his penalty.

Wolves were the dominant team after the break and got the reward they deserved.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope chose to punch rather than catch a free-kick and Toti beat a man before driving into the box and feeding Hwang, who turned to leave Dan Burn in a heap before rifling the ball home.

"I feel a little strange," Hwang, who disagreed with the penalty award, told the BBC. "After I gave them a penalty I felt so sad so I really wanted to do something for my team.

"After the first half, everybody said to me 'you can do it, keep going'. They gave me trust. I scored again and I am so happy to help the team."

Shortly after their goal, Wolves lost key man Neto to an apparent hamstring injury as he looked to work a shooting chance, with Sasa Kalajdzic his replacement.

The visitors upped the pressure in an effort to find a winner but Wolves held on.

The point leaves Newcastle sixth in the Premier League table, while Wolves, now unbeaten in five league games, are in 12th spot.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said he was pleased with how his men finished the game as well as their fitness.

"We had the game away from home, we had the Sandro situation and we've had a few injuries in the week so it was a real test today and I'm really pleased with how the players responded to that," he told Sky sports.

Newcastle earlier acknowledged confirmation of Tonali's ban from football, saying he would be eligible to return to competitive action from August 27, 2024 after participating in "a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy".