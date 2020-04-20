UrduPoint.com
Hybrid Aircraft Engine Using Alternative Fuel To Be Created In Russia - Motor Institute

Hybrid Aircraft Engine Using Alternative Fuel to Be Created in Russia - Motor Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) There is an intention to create in Russia a hybrid aircraft engine using alternative fuel for a regional plane, the director general of P. I. Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motor Development has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"At the same time we are discussing with the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects the creation of a completely superconducting hybrid propulsion unit on the basis of the VK-2500 engine, with a capacity of 1,500 kilowatt, which will be using liquid hydrogen or liquefied natural gas as fuel and cooling agent," Mikhail Gordin said.

According to him, following flight experiments and having created a VK-2500-based draft, it will be possible to discuss the start of research and development for creating a hybrid aircraft engine for a local airlines aircraft.

