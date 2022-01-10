UrduPoint.com

'Hybrid Terrorist Attack' Carried Out In Kazakhstan, State Secretary Says

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:20 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - The State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Erlan Karin, says that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "hybrid terrorist" attack carried out with the participation of both internal and external forces and aimed at overthrowing the government.

"We are faced with a hybrid terrorist attack on Kazakhstan with the aim of destabilization and coup," Karin said on the Khabar 24 tv channel on Monday.

He said that there was a "conspiracy" of both internal and external forces and that apart from terrorist groups, information attacks were also used.

"There is a certain conspiracy of internal and certain external forces, since the participants of the, let's say, terrorist strike groups, were both Kazakh citizens and foreign citizens," Karin said.

The state secretary added that it is not correct to describe the events in Kazakhstan as an attempt to carry out a color or velvet revolution, since such scenarios would be ineffective in Kazakhstan given the specific circumstances in the country.

"Our country has held out. The president's decisive actions thwarted plans for destabilization, including his decision to invite the CSTO peacekeeping contingent. There was a very critical situation ...so it was necessary to take tough, decisive actions ...The involvement of the CSTO forces thwarted all the plans of destabilization. Thanks to the efforts of the peacekeeping contingent, it was possible to concentrate our forces on conducting a direct counter-terrorist operation ... this made it possible to protect state integrity," Karin said.

