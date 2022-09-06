UrduPoint.com

Hybrid War Waged Against Russia In All Sectors - Senior Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Hybrid War Waged Against Russia in All Sectors - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) A total war has been declared against Russia and is being waged in hybrid formats in all spheres of life, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We should not underestimate the seriousness of the current period. A total war is indeed declared against us. It is being waged in hybrid formats, in all spheres.

The degree of anger among our adversaries is immense and extreme," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while ramping up their military support for Kiev.

