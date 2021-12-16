UrduPoint.com

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Core Component Put Into Production In Central China

A production line of proton-exchange membranes, a core component of the hydrogen fuel cell, has been put into operation in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province

The production line at the Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.

is expected to churn out about 300,000 square meters of the material annually, said a report by Science and Technology Daily.

Powered by hydrogen energy, the hydrogen fuel cells can convert chemical energy into electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen.

Hydrogen ions produced by the reaction are transported through a proton-exchange membrane. They form a loop with the electrons, thus providing electric current.

