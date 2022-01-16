Hydrogen Markets May Redraw Geopolitical Map - International Renewable Energy Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Hydrogen markets are likely to be more diverse and regionalized than oil and gas ones, which could lead to geopolitical changes in the world, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"Energy relations are likely to be regionalised, thereby transforming the geopolitical map. Renewables could be deployed in every country, with renewable electricity exported to neighbouring countries via transmission cables," IRENA said in a report called "Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation," adding that hydrogen's markets may end up being more diverse than those of oil and gas.

While hydrogen could rely on existing gas infrastructure, regions that are not fully covered by such networks could still play a big role, the report says, citing Africa and its "vast renewable potential.

" That potential could provide a solution to the demands of Africa's increasing maritime trade, the report said.

The study highlighted the growing interest in hydrogen diplomacy, which could result in new bilateral deals, as many governments are exploring potential trade relations. The report called Germany and Japan "trailblazers" of this approach, adding that other countries, both importers and exporters, were following their example.

Hydrogen is considered clean fuel, which can be used for transportation, at homes, and in many other areas that currently employ more emission-heavy fuels.