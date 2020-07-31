UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hydrogen Sulfide Emissions 15 Times Greater Than Permitted Levels Found In Russia's Omsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:49 PM

Hydrogen Sulfide Emissions 15 Times Greater Than Permitted Levels Found in Russia's Omsk

Hydrogen sulfide emissions 15 times greater than maximum permissible levels have been registered in the Russian city of Omsk following laboratory analysis conducted by the the Ministry of Natural Resources, regional prosecutors said on Friday, adding that an investigation is underway

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Hydrogen sulfide emissions 15 times greater than maximum permissible levels have been registered in the Russian city of Omsk following laboratory analysis conducted by the the Ministry of Natural Resources, regional prosecutors said on Friday, adding that an investigation is underway.

"Based on the results of atmospheric air sampling analysis conducted by the Omsk branch of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, on July 29, 2020, in Omsk, the maximum level of permissible hydrogen sulfide emissions was exceeded by 1.

13 times, and by 14.88 times in the northwestern industrial region," prosecutors said.

Following these findings, the regional branch of Russia's environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, has been instructed to carry out a full investigation of the incident and to find the parties responsible for the emissions, the prosecutor's office said

Prosecutors in Omsk have already begun criminal proceedings against an asphalt factory which is deemed to be a major source of air pollution in the city after local residents filed numerous complaints.

Related Topics

Russia Omsk July Criminals 2020

Recent Stories

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

5 minutes ago

EU's GDP Experiences Sharpest Decline Since 1995 i ..

2 minutes ago

WHO's emergency panel reviews pandemic

2 minutes ago

Missing PhD Scholar's family hold protest in Srina ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League looking at clinical passports solut ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.