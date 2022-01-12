Hydropower Plant Accident in Southwestern China Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Trapped - Ministry

One person has died and another eight remain trapped after a water-supply valve burst at a hydropower plant in southwestern China, the Chinese Emergency Management Ministry said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) One person has died and another eight remain trapped after a water-supply valve burst at a hydropower plant in southwestern China, the Chinese Emergency Management Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, the incident took place at 2 p.m.

local time (06:00 GMT) in the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of the Sichuan province. Emergency services succeeded in recovering three people, one of whom was dead. Eight remain trapped.

The Xinhua news agency reported that over 70 rescue workers have been deployed to the site, as well as a motorboat and 13 fire engines.