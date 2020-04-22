Hydroxychloroquine Fails to Reduce COVID-19 Death Rates - Medical Study

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The use of hydroxychloroquine with and without other medications has failed to reduce death rates from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and can actually cause fatalities, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Virginia said on Tuesday.

"In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19," the researchers said.

The new study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, is posted on an online site for researchers and has been submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine.

It found no evidence that the drug improved recovery prospects for its subjects.

"An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone," it said.

The study monitored 368 patients and is the largest documented study so far on the use of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin to treat coronavirus patients.