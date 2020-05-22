UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hydroxychloroquine Shows No Coronavirus Benefit, Raises Death Risk: Study

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Hydroxychloroquine shows no coronavirus benefit, raises death risk: study

A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital.

Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis but pronouncement from public figures including US President Donald Trump -- who announced this week he is taking the drug -- has prompted governments to bulk buy the medicine.

Chloroquine is an anti-malarial. Both drugs can produce potentially serious side effects, particularly heart arrhythmia.

Authors of a study published Friday in The Lancet said they found that the two medicines had no effect on the outcome of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Looking at the records of 96,000 patients across hundreds of hospitals, they found that administering the drugs actually increased the risk of dying.

They compared outcomes from four groups: those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone, with chloroquine alone, and then two groups given the respective drugs in combination with antibiotics.

There was also a control group of patients not given these treatments.

At the end of the study period around nine percent of those in the control group had died.

Of those treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine alone, 18 percent and 16.4 percent respectively had died.

And those given each drug in combination with antibiotics were even more likely to die: 22.

8 percent with chloroquine and 23.8 percent with hydroxychloroquine.

The authors estimated that the drugs put patients at up to 45 percent higher risk of dying from COVID-19 compared with underlying health issues.

"Treatment with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine does not benefit patients with COVID-19," said Mandeep Mehra, lead author of the study and executive director of the Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Advanced Heart Disease in Boston.

"Instead, our findings suggest it may be associated with an increased risk of serious heart problems and increased risk of death." Despite Trump's enthusiasm for using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment, his own government's food and Drug Administration warns against it.

Brazil's health minister on Wednesday recommended using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat even mild COVID-19 cases.

Britain has ordered 35 million ($42 million, 40 million Euros) worth of hydroxychloroquine, despite numerous studies showing it is ineffective in treating COVID-19 and may even be more dangerous than doing nothing.

"Several countries have advocated use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, either alone or in combination, as potential treatments for COVID-19," said Frank Ruschitzka, director of the Heart Center at University Hospital Zurich and co-author of the study.

"We now know from our study that the chance that these medications improve outcomes in COVID-19 is quite low."

Related Topics

Drugs Trump Died Buy Lead Boston May Women From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

41 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.