UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hype Over AfD Surveillance Case Harms Party's Election Chances - Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Hype Over AfD Surveillance Case Harms Party's Election Chances - Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Reports and media hype surrounding the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party being placed under surveillance by the domestic intelligence agency (BfV) damage its image and undermine its right to participate in the upcoming national and some state elections on equal footing with other political parties, an AfD member, Albert Breininger, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, German media reported that the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution placed AfD on a list of those "suspected of right-wing extremism" thus implying that it has most likely been placed under surveillance.

"This is a nasty election campaign. With these dirty methods the ruling elite is trying to get rid of the opposition. We have the biggest faction in Bundestag. This intentionally leaked info was meant to be exposed at this particular time to undermine our election chances.

Let's see what damage has been done to the party after the elections," Albert Breininger said.

The BfV refused to comment on media reports while the interior ministry said it would neither confirm nor deny them.

The AfD's co-chairman also Tino Chrupalla on Wednesday accused the authorities of leaking the information to the media. He said it was a "scandalous" attempt to influence opinion about the party.

A court in the city of Cologne supported an urgent motion by AfD and ruled on Friday to suspend moves by domestic intelligence against the party pending a final case ruling.

Breininger called this a "small victory" and said he was looking forward to the final decision by a higher administrative court in Munster.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry German Germany Cologne Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.