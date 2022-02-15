Hypersonic Missile Carries Arrive at Russian Airbase in Syria as Part of Drills - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kinzhal hypersonic nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles, MiG-31K fighter jets and long-range bombers Tu-22M3 have arrived at Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria as part of naval drills, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Kinzhal hypersonic nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles, MiG-31K fighter jets and long-range bombers Tu-22M3 have arrived at Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria as part of naval drills, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Long-range aircraft Tu-22M3 and MiG-31K with the Kinzhal aviation complex were deployed to the Khmeimim airfield to participate in the naval exercise of the inter-fleet grouping of the Navy in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry told reporters.

The exercise is taking place against the backdrop of the presence of NATO aircraft carrier groups in the Mediterranean Sea.