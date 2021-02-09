- Home
- Hypersonic Weapons to Be Key Component of Russia's Non-Nuclear Deterrence Forces - Shoigu
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Hypersonic weapons will be the main component of Russia's conventional deterrence forces, defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"We are strengthening the potential of the non-nuclear deterrence forces, most importantly the high-precision weapons. Hypersonic systems with different types of deployment will be their main component," Shoigu told top officials of the Russian armed forces.