(@FahadShabbir)

Hypersonic weapons will be the main component of Russia's conventional deterrence forces, defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Hypersonic weapons will be the main component of Russia's conventional deterrence forces, defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We are strengthening the potential of the non-nuclear deterrence forces, most importantly the high-precision weapons. Hypersonic systems with different types of deployment will be their main component," Shoigu told top officials of the Russian armed forces.