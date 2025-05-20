Open Menu

Hypertension Continues To Be A Major Public Health Challenge: WHO

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge: WHO

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge — a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region, WAM reports. 

‘’Modifiable behavioral risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and mental stress continue to drive its prevalence,'' said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, in a message on the World Hypertension Day to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection and control. This year, on its 20th anniversary, it is being observed with the theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!”

“Hypertension remains a leading contributor to premature mortality from heart attacks and strokes in our region. Worryingly, the unmet need — defined as the gap between those with high blood pressure and those adequately diagnosed, treated, and controlled — remains as high as 88%.

This indicates that 9 out of every 10 people with hypertension are not receiving optimal care,'' Wazed noted.

‘’With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global goal of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030,'' she added.

‘’On this World Hypertension Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to act strongly and collectively. Let us work together to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life—free from the preventable complications of hypertension,'' she urged. As reported earlier, the 78th WHO Assembly is to promote traditional medicine.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

56 minutes ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

10 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

10 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

10 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

10 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

10 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

11 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

11 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

11 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

11 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

11 hours ago

More Stories From World