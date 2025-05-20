Hypertension Continues To Be A Major Public Health Challenge: WHO
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge — a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region, WAM reports.
‘’Modifiable behavioral risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and mental stress continue to drive its prevalence,'' said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, in a message on the World Hypertension Day to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection and control. This year, on its 20th anniversary, it is being observed with the theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!”
“Hypertension remains a leading contributor to premature mortality from heart attacks and strokes in our region. Worryingly, the unmet need — defined as the gap between those with high blood pressure and those adequately diagnosed, treated, and controlled — remains as high as 88%.
This indicates that 9 out of every 10 people with hypertension are not receiving optimal care,'' Wazed noted.
‘’With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global goal of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030,'' she added.
‘’On this World Hypertension Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to act strongly and collectively. Let us work together to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life—free from the preventable complications of hypertension,'' she urged. As reported earlier, the 78th WHO Assembly is to promote traditional medicine.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From World
-
Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge: WHO1 minute ago
-
How to stay safe during a heat-wave — WHO recommendations11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to deepen linkages between political parties11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's retaliatory actions were a "measured" response to Indian attacks: Ambassador Asim2 hours ago
-
UN relief chief welcomes limited Gaza aid resumption – but it’s a ‘drop in the ocean’10 hours ago
-
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics10 hours ago
-
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation10 hours ago
-
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation10 hours ago
-
A-category facilities await Pakistani pilgrims in Mina this year: Chief Coordinator Hajj Operation11 hours ago
-
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home13 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar's visit reflects Islamabad's importance attached to developing China-Pakistan relations: C ..17 hours ago
-
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs18 hours ago