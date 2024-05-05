Open Menu

'Hypnotised' Wilson Into Second World Snooker Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

'Hypnotised' Wilson into second World Snooker final

Sheffield, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) England's Kyren Wilson cruised into his second World Snooker Championship final on Saturday and revealed his success at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre has been helped by sessions with a hypnotherapist.

Wilson claimed a 17-11 victory against qualifier David Gilbert after taking three of the four frames in the third session to wrap up his semi-final that earned him another shot at the world title after his defeat in the 2020 final against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Afterwards, the 32-year-old said he has been boosted by seeing a hypnotherapist during his run to the final.

"It's just about emptying your stress bucket," said world number 12 Wilson.

"We all have things going on that can affect our day-to-day life and it allowed me to go out there and be a little bit freer.

"Our minds are so clogged up with so many different things that don't need to be there, so if you can just eliminate them and go out and play snooker it makes the game a hell of a lot easier."

In the final, which will be played Sunday and Monday, Wilson will face 30-year-old Jak Jones after the Welshman became the first qualifier to reach the title match since Ding Junhui in 2016.

Jones, ranked 44 in the world, defeated Stuart Bingham 17-12 in his semi-final.

"When I think of watching the World Championship final every year, thinking it's a dream and what an unbelievable occasion it is, it doesn't really feel real that I'm in that World final," Jones told the BBC.

"But I am - and I couldn't be any happier."

Related Topics

World Snooker David Sheffield Sunday 2016 2020 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

11 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

12 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

12 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

12 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

12 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

12 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

12 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

12 hours ago

More Stories From World