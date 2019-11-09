UrduPoint.com
Hypothetical Complete JCPOA Collapse Might Trigger New Crisis In Middle East - Ryabkov

Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Iran acknowledges the fact that the hypothetical full collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal) will lead to a new major crisis in the middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"The hypothetical final breakdown of the JCPOA will lead to a new major crisis in the Middle East," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact.

Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear commitments every 60 days unless European signatories ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Under the JCPOA, Iran is supposed to repurpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility.

