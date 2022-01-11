UrduPoint.com

Hysteria About Russian Firm's Alleged Presence In Mali Reveals Double Standards - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that the Western countries' hysteria regarding the alleged presence of a Russian security company in Mali is another manifestation of double standards and an indication that the market for such services is monopolized by the West

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday that the Western countries' hysteria regarding the alleged presence of a Russian security company in Mali is another manifestation of double standards and an indication that the market for such services is monopolized by the West.

"The hysteria around the Russian company is yet another manifestation of double standards," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council on the situation in Mali. "It is clear that the market for such services is monopolized by Western countries."

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior official from the French Ministry of Armed Forces said Russia had deployed between 300 and 400 mercenaries in central Mali.

Russian Foreign Ministry Africa Department Director Vsevolod Tkachenko told Sputnik that France's statement on the possible cooperation between the Malian authorities and a private Russian security company is not constructive and is a reaction to something that does not yet exist.

Russia has repeatedly denied the Western countries' allegations of being militarily present in various African countries. The Kremlin has specifically addressed the claim regarding Mali, saying there are no representatives of the Russian armed forces in that country.

The spokesperson for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, said Moscow maintains contacts, including through the military, with many countries and some of them in Africa, but the Russian authorities have nothing to do with the work of private security companies.

