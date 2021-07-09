UrduPoint.com
Hyundai, Kia Partner With Canadian Firm To Make Cost-Effective, Clean Hydrogen

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Canadian energy company Next Hydrogen entered into a partnership with Hyundai and Kia to develop a system to produce hydrogen cheaply enough for widespread commercial use, the Korean auto firms said on Thursday.

"Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop an alkaline water electrolysis system and its related stack for the purpose of generating green hydrogen economically," a joint Hyundai-Kia press release said.

The prospect of an economy powered by hydrogen offers a potential solution to climate change because used hydrogen produces water vapor as a by-product instead of carbon dioxide emitted by fossil fuels.

The release emphasized that existing technologies remain too costly for most commercial uses such as vehicle fuel.

Among the various methods of water electrolysis, the alkaline water system is regarded as technologically one of the most rigorously tested and proven means with a long track record of research and development, the release said.

