Hyundai Mobis Develops 5G-based Connected Car Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

Hyundai Mobis develops 5G-based connected car technology

Hyundai Mobis Co. said Wednesday it has developed an integrated communication controller to offer 5G networks-based "seamless" connected car services in next-generation vehicles

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Mobis Co. said Wednesday it has developed an integrated communication controller to offer 5G networks-based "seamless" connected car services in next-generation vehicles.

The integrated communication controller allows a vehicle to have real-time communication with other vehicles and the infrastructure for safe driving and information gathering, the company said in a statement.

"Such real-time communication technology in future vehicles has been available on Long Term Evolution networks," a company spokesman said.

The global connected car market is expected to grow to 94.2 million units in 2035 from 31 million in 2019, Hyundai Mobis said, citing a report from Fuji Keizai Group.

