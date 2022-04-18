Hyundai Motor Enters NFT Market, Introduces 'Metamobility Universe'

(@FahadShabbir)

The South Korean Hyundai Motor Company is entering the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market, the car producer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The South Korean Hyundai Motor Company is entering the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market, the car producer said on Monday.

"Hyundai Motor Company today announced that it is entering the online community-based Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market in collaboration with the Meta Kongz NFT brand," the company said in a press release.

Meta Kongz is a NFT project based on PFP (profile picture).

The community will include a website and channels on Discord and Twitter. Hyundai NFT's Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, with the official NFT website scheduled to launch in May.

The company made a short film introducing its NFT universe "Metamobility Universe" and will release a limited edition of 30 NFTs on April 20 to commemorate the film's release.

Hyundai NFT projects will continue throughout the year.

NFT is a non-fungible token, or a virtual digital unit, in the blockchain network that cannot be exchanged for another. It is a unique digital certificate that gives exclusive rights to rare digital goods, such as art, music, in-game items and videos.

Hyundai Motor Company was established in 1967 and has been part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group since 1999. The headquarters is located in Seoul. The company is the largest car manufacturer in South Korea and the fourth in the world; it produces cars, trucks and buses.