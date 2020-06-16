UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Motor To Supply Hydrogen Buses To Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Hyundai Motor to supply hydrogen buses to defense ministry

Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will supply 10 hydrogen buses to South Korea's defense ministry by next year

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will supply 10 hydrogen buses to South Korea's defense ministry by next year.

Under an initial agreement with the ministry, Hyundai Motor also said it will build a hydrogen charging station at a military training facility in the central city of Daejeon.

The move comes as South Korea is pushing to use hydrogen as the main source of energy for cars instead of fossil fuel Carmakers have been racing to go eco-friendly amid tightened regulations on emissions of greenhouse gases that are to blame for global warming.

A fuel cell electric vehicle only emits water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity, which turns the vehicle's motor.

The defense ministry plans to use the 10 hydrogen buses in a pilot program.

The ministry will also consider introducing hydrogen-powered drones to be built by Doosan Mobility Innovation, according to Hyundai Motor.

South Korea aims to increase the number of hydrogen charging stations to 310 by 2022 from the current 37 across the country, according to the environment ministry.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Vehicle Daejeon South Korea From Agreement Hyundai

Recent Stories

Realme First Flash Sale on saamaan.pk Sold Out wit ..

8 minutes ago

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

41 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

49 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

56 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.