SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor recorded a single-digit fall in the first-quarter operating profit due to a one-off factor, the company said Thursday.

Operating profit reduced 2.3 percent over the year to 3.56 trillion won (2.6 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-March quarter.

Revenue rose 7.6 percent to 40.66 trillion won (29.5 billion dollars), marking the highest first-quarter revenue in the company's history, but net income shrank 1.

3 percent to 3.38 trillion won (2.5 billion dollars).

Hyundai sold 1,006,767 vehicles worldwide in the first quarter, down 1.5 percent compared to the same quarter of last year.

The company's automotive sales in markets outside South Korea grew 1.9 percent to 846,800 units on solid demand from North America and India, while domestic car sales tumbled 16.3 percent to 159,967 units due to the temporary suspension of production at a local factory to revamp its facilities for electric vehicle production.