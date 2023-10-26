(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Operating profit of Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest automaker, more than doubled in the third quarter due to strong demand for eco-friendly vehicles, the company said Thursday.

Operating profit surged to 3.82 trillion won (2.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the third quarter compared to a profit of 1.55 trillion won (1.

1 billion dollars) in the same quarter of last year.

It topped market expectations of about 3.6 trillion won (2.6 billion dollars), recording an operating profit margin of 9.3 percent in the July-September quarter.

Revenue gained 8.7 percent over the year to 41 trillion won (30.2 billion dollars) in the third quarter, and net income more than doubled to 3.3 trillion won (2.4 billion dollars).