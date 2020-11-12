UrduPoint.com
Hyundai Plans To Offer 10 Electrified, Eco-Friendly Models In 2-Year 'Product Blitz'

Thu 12th November 2020

Hyundai Plans to Offer 10 Electrified, Eco-Friendly Models in 2-Year 'Product Blitz'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Motorists in the United States shopping for a new car will have ten electrified models to choose from in the next two years, Hyundai's North American division announced in a press release.

"Hyundai today announced its commitment to offer ten electrified, eco-focused vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models," the release said on Wednesday.

The "product blitz" to be introduced in a "steady roll out cadence throughout the 2021/2022 timeframe," will include hybrid, plug-in, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, the release also said.

By offering a full spectrum of new technologies, the company hopes to promote a planet-friendly, zero-emission ecosystem, the release added.

The number of electric vehicles on US roads is projected to reach 18.7 million in the next decade, about 7 percent of the 259 million cars and light trucks, according to the Edison Electric Institute.

