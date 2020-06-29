Hyundai to launch upgraded Genesis G90 next month

Hyundai Motor Co. has said that it will launch the upgraded G90 flagship sedan under its independent Genesis brand next month to boost sales

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. has said that it will launch the upgraded G90 flagship sedan under its independent Genesis brand next month to boost sales.

The facelifted G90 comes with a 3.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 5.0-liter gasoline engine, with prices ranging from 79 million won (US$66,000) to 160 million won, the company said in a statement.

The G90 is equipped with multiple safety features, such as parking collision-avoidance assist-reverse (PCA-R), Genesis adaptive control suspension and intelligent front-lighting system, it said.

Hyundai sells the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV80 SUV, under the Genesis brand.

Its sales fell 26 percent to 1,288,629 vehicles in the January-May period from 1,748,911 units a year earlier as people opted not to visit dealerships amid the coronavirus outbreak.