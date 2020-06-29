UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai To Launch Upgraded Genesis G90 Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:56 PM

Hyundai to launch upgraded Genesis G90 next month

Hyundai Motor Co. has said that it will launch the upgraded G90 flagship sedan under its independent Genesis brand next month to boost sales

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. has said that it will launch the upgraded G90 flagship sedan under its independent Genesis brand next month to boost sales.

The facelifted G90 comes with a 3.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or a 5.0-liter gasoline engine, with prices ranging from 79 million won (US$66,000) to 160 million won, the company said in a statement.

The G90 is equipped with multiple safety features, such as parking collision-avoidance assist-reverse (PCA-R), Genesis adaptive control suspension and intelligent front-lighting system, it said.

Hyundai sells the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV80 SUV, under the Genesis brand.

Its sales fell 26 percent to 1,288,629 vehicles in the January-May period from 1,748,911 units a year earlier as people opted not to visit dealerships amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

Company Visit Vehicles From Hyundai Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

43 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

54 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.