UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai To Suspend IONIQ 5 Production Plant Over Semiconductors Shortage - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Hyundai to Suspend IONIQ 5 Production Plant Over Semiconductors Shortage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Hyundai Motor Company said on Tuesday that it would suspend for a week the operation of its No. 1 factory in Ulsan that produces the IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle, due to a global shortage of semiconductors, media reported.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the plant in Ulsan, located 250 miles southeast of Seoul, which also produces the Kona subcompact SUVs, will suspend operation from April 7-14.

The week-long suspension of the plant will result in the decrease of production of Kona and IQNIQ 5 vehicles by 6,000 and 5,000 units, respectively, the publication said.

The news comes 11 days after a fire broke out at Japanese chipmaking giant Renesas Electronics damaging 23 machine lines. Renesas Electronics CEO Hidetoshi Shibata said on Tuesday that the production of electronic products was expected to recover in three to four months.

Renesas Electronics' share in global chip production is nearly 20 percent. Their microcomputers are used in cars and consumer electronics, where demand has recently been on the rise due to a variety of factors, including the return to pre-pandemic production.

Related Topics

Fire Shortage Company Vehicles Vehicle Ulsan Seoul North Korea April Media From Share Hyundai

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree for early arrangements to fac ..

16 minutes ago

SEHA Acting Group COO urges members of the communi ..

38 minutes ago

Healthy Cities Programme in Sharjah reaches 98%

53 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.