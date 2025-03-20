- Home
- World
- 'I am a political prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil says he's being targeted for pro-Palestinian beliefs
'I Am A Political Prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil Says He's Being Targeted For Pro-Palestinian Beliefs
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Pro-Palestinian Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil has called himself a 'political prisoner' while urging students to respond with even more protests, according to US media reports.
"My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I am a political prisoner, Khalil said in a fiery letter written from his immigration detention facility in US state of Louisiana. Khalil said his arrest was "a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza."
He accused Columbia University's leaders of having laid the groundwork for the US government to target me by arbitrarily disciplining pro-Palestinian students and allowing viral doxing campaigns — based on racism and disinformation — to go unchecked."
If anything, my detention is a testament to the strength of the student movement in shifting public opinion toward Palestinian liberation," he wrote.
"In the weeks ahead, students, advocates, and elected officials must unite to defend the right to protest for Palestine. At stake are not just our voices, but the fundamental civil liberties of all."
Khalil, 30, a permanent US resident, is being detained in Louisiana despite his lawyer's petition to have him returned to New York where his eight-month-pregnant wife, who is an American citizen, lives.
He was arrested on March 8 by ICE and is facing deportation for leading activities the Trump administration claimed were 'aligned to Hamas'.
Detailing his arrest, Khalil claimed he and his wife were 'accosted' on their way home from dinner by US agents "who refused to provide a warrant", he wrote.
"Before I knew what was happening, agents handcuffed me and forced me into an unmarked car", he said.
Protest in Times Square for Columbia Grad student and activist Mahmoud Khalil with a diverse crowd holding signs
Khalil said he spent a night in New York before being transferred to a detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and then taken to Louisiana.
President Donald Trump accused students of participating in "pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity".Shortly before Khalil's arrest, the Trump administration froze $400 million in grants to the Morningside Heights school over what was called "campus antisemitism".
Columbia responded last week by expelling and suspending many students, with the White House defending the move.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
'I am a political prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil says he's being targeted for pro-Palestinian beliefs6 minutes ago
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine16 minutes ago
-
US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey16 minutes ago
-
Greenpeace hit with $660 mn in damages in US pipeline suit16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to take bilateral partnership to new heights, strengthen defence, securit ..16 minutes ago
-
Trump's US government erases minorities from websites, policies16 minutes ago
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season26 minutes ago
-
'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away26 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says discussed with Trump US idea of owning occupied nuclear plant26 minutes ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo set to go to the wire26 minutes ago
-
Tuchel takes first steps on England journey targeting World Cup glory26 minutes ago
-
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants46 minutes ago