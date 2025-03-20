Open Menu

'I Am A Political Prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil Says He's Being Targeted For Pro-Palestinian Beliefs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM

'I am a political prisoner': Mahmoud Khalil says he's being targeted for pro-Palestinian beliefs

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Pro-Palestinian Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil has called himself a 'political prisoner' while urging students to respond with even more protests, according to US media reports.

"My name is Mahmoud Khalil and I am a political prisoner, Khalil said in a fiery letter written from his immigration detention facility in US state of Louisiana. Khalil said his arrest was "a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza."

He accused Columbia University's leaders of having laid the groundwork for the US government to target me by arbitrarily disciplining pro-Palestinian students and allowing viral doxing campaigns — based on racism and disinformation — to go unchecked."

If anything, my detention is a testament to the strength of the student movement in shifting public opinion toward Palestinian liberation," he wrote.

"In the weeks ahead, students, advocates, and elected officials must unite to defend the right to protest for Palestine. At stake are not just our voices, but the fundamental civil liberties of all."

Khalil, 30, a permanent US resident, is being detained in Louisiana despite his lawyer's petition to have him returned to New York where his eight-month-pregnant wife, who is an American citizen, lives.

He was arrested on March 8 by ICE and is facing deportation for leading activities the Trump administration claimed were 'aligned to Hamas'.

Detailing his arrest, Khalil claimed he and his wife were 'accosted' on their way home from dinner by US agents "who refused to provide a warrant", he wrote.

"Before I knew what was happening, agents handcuffed me and forced me into an unmarked car", he said.

Protest in Times Square for Columbia Grad student and activist Mahmoud Khalil with a diverse crowd holding signs

Khalil said he spent a night in New York before being transferred to a detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and then taken to Louisiana.

President Donald Trump accused students of participating in "pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity".Shortly before Khalil's arrest, the Trump administration froze $400 million in grants to the Morningside Heights school over what was called "campus antisemitism".

Columbia responded last week by expelling and suspending many students, with the White House defending the move.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

7 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

8 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

9 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

9 hours ago
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

9 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

10 hours ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

10 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

11 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

11 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From World