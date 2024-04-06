'I Am Still Fine': New York Rattled By Small Earthquake, Aftershock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) UN Security Council diplomats were shaken in their chairs, planes got briefly grounded, and furniture rattled across New York Friday when an earthquake jolted the city that never sleeps.
No one was hurt, though, and New York's iconic skyline remained intact.
"I AM FINE," reported the Empire State Building on its X account.
The tremor had a 4.8 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Near the epicenter in Lebanon, New Jersey, Dominika Uniejewska, a 50-year-old retail worker, said "I'm still shaking" after being woken up by the quake.
"I've never experienced such a strong earthquake. I did experience some before, but it was nothing compared to that. The whole house was really shaking. The bed was shaking, the house was making rumbling noises," she said.
"I ran to check on my dog. The dog was okay."
In Brooklyn, buildings shook, rattling cupboard doors and fixtures, an AFP correspondent reported.
"I'm nervous, I'm shaking. Many people are scared right now," said Brooklyn resident Ana Villagran, 62.
Shortly before 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) the region was shaken by an aftershock which the USGS said was 4.0 magnitude.
"I AM STILL FINE," the Empire State building wrote on X.
At the United Nations, which has its headquarters in New York, a Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza was temporarily paused after the initial tremor.
"Is that an earthquake?" said Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto who was speaking at the time. One diplomat joked: "One for the memoirs."
- 'Under control' -
A short time later many diplomats' cell phones blared with the sound of the emergency alert system confirming the quake.
"Residents are advised to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured," the emergency alert said.
Flight operations were halted at several airports in the region including New York's La Guardia, Newark in New Jersey and in Philadelphia.
"Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Social media users reported feeling the earthquake from Philadelphia up to New York and eastward along Long Island.
Several users posted images of knocked over garden furniture captioned, "we will rebuild."
"Earthquakes are uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast, a zone one study called a 'passive-aggressive margin' because there's no active plate boundary between the Atlantic and North American plates," the USGS wrote on X.
Moderately damaging earthquakes strike somewhere in the urban corridor roughly twice a century, and smaller earthquakes are felt roughly every two to three years, USGS said.
US President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Social media users jokingly questioned whether an earthquake coming days before the April 8 solar eclipse, which will be visible across swaths of the northeastern United States, heralded the end of the world.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged New Yorkers were "not accustomed" to earthquakes and -- at a hastily convened press briefing -- warned residents to be wary of any possible aftershocks.
Recent Stories
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..
Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy
No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told
CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market
Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans
Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data
More Stories From World
-
US stocks rally on jobs data, shrugging off rising oil prices13 seconds ago
-
WTA Charleston Open results22 seconds ago
-
ATP US Clay Court Championship results24 seconds ago
-
Biden says Israel doing what he asked on Gaza aid35 seconds ago
-
Mexico gives Ecuadoran ex-VP asylum amid diplomatic row40 seconds ago
-
WTA Charleston Open results - collated46 seconds ago
-
Top seed Pegula beats Azarenka to reach WTA Charleston semis49 seconds ago
-
ATP US Clay Court Championship results - collated55 seconds ago
-
Shelton to face Etcheverry in ATP US Clay Court semis58 seconds ago
-
Scheffler, Rahm and McIlroy eye history in Masters showdown1 minute ago
-
Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas on hostage deal1 minute ago
-
Huge star explosion to appear in sky in once-in-a-lifetime event10 minutes ago