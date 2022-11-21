UrduPoint.com

I. Coast, Ghana Ease Tug-of-war With Buyers Over Cocoa Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 11:37 PM

I. Coast, Ghana ease tug-of-war with buyers over cocoa prices

Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two biggest cocoa producers, said Monday there had been progress towards resolving a tug-of-war with chocolate giants on prices

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's two biggest cocoa producers, said Monday there had been progress towards resolving a tug-of-war with chocolate giants on prices.

The two countries had set a deadline of Sunday for manufacturers to pay higher prices to their growers.

But in a joint statement, industry bodies said the talks had yielded agreement to set up a working group to explore the problems, and report back early next year.

The producer countries also praised "the efforts made by certain companies" to find a solution for sustainable farming, the statement said.

The quarrel focuses on the Living Income Differential (LID) -- a policy Ivory Coast and Ghana introduced in 2019 to fight poverty among cocoa farmers in the global $130-billion chocolate market.

Under it, Ivory Coast and Ghana vowed to charge a premium of $400 per tonne on all sales of cocoa beans, starting with the 2020/21 harvest.

But their trade boards say the scheme is being undercut by buyers who depress the price of another premium based on bean quality.

They have accused purchasers of clawing back the cost of the LID by exerting pressure on the "origin differential" premium, which has plunged below zero in recent years.

They set November 20 as a deadline for bringing buyers into line.

They threatened to punish corporations by barring them from visiting plantations to estimate harvests -- a key factor in cocoa price forecasting.

And they also threatened to suspend sustainability programmes that chocolate giants use to enhance their image given the increasing ethical concerns of consumers.

Related Topics

World Threatened Progress Price Ivory Coast Ghana November Sunday 2019 Market All From Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Depression

Recent Stories

Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies to ..

Second UN Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Kherson - Spokesperson

34 seconds ago
 Moldova receives new aid to face 'dramatic energy ..

Moldova receives new aid to face 'dramatic energy crisis'

35 seconds ago
 LGBTQ nightclub attack a suspected hate crime: Col ..

LGBTQ nightclub attack a suspected hate crime: Colorado mayor

37 seconds ago
 PM's letter for appointment of new COAS communicat ..

PM's letter for appointment of new COAS communicated to GHQ: Defense Minister

38 seconds ago
 Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved ..

Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved - President

4 minutes ago
 Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May ..

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May Plot Attack on Qatar During W ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.