I Did Not Believe My Release Would Happen on Set Date - Russian National Butina

Maria Butina, who had served a prison term in the United States, said she did not fully believe that she would be released on the appointed day, adding that she only believed in it when the plane took off in Miami and headed for Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Maria Butina, who had served a prison term in the United States, said she did not fully believe that she would be released on the appointed day, adding that she only believed in it when the plane took off in Miami and headed for Moscow.

Butina was arrested in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." She was deported to Russia on Friday after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behavior. On Saturday morning, a plane with Butina landed at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

"Until the plane took off, I did not believe that I would be released.

.. I knew that the day would come, but I was afraid to think about it because I had been deceived so many times," she said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on her way home.

Butina decried the US judicial process for placing her in solitary confinement to force a plea deal before sentencing and refusing to release her on bail.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and accused the US court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.