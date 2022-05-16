UrduPoint.com

'I Feel Free': France Lifts Covid Mask Rule On Public Transport

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 07:29 PM

'I feel free': France lifts Covid mask rule on public transport

Face masks are no longer required in metros, trains and planes in France from Monday, as French authorities lifted one of the last remaining health measures imposed since the pandemic began in 2020

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Face masks are no longer required in metros, trains and planes in France from Monday, as French authorities lifted one of the last remaining health measures imposed since the pandemic began in 2020.

Health minister Olivier Veran announced last week that masks would no longer be mandatory on public transport and in taxis, following the large drop in Covid cases recently.

"I feel free. Breathing properly wasn't that easy with masks," said 26-year-old Parisian Jaceula Madimba in the metro on Monday morning.

France began easing its strict face mask rules in February after a winter surge in cases, but for weeks they were still required at the workplace or in schools until infections declined further.

Veran cautioned that the new measure did not mean the pandemic was over, and insisted that the mask remained recommended.

"I think wearing masks is still necessary just to be safe, for my friends and family," said Aurelia Imbert, an engineer on her way to Czech Republic for work from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Masks, as well as a health pass proving Covid vaccination, are still required for entering hospitals.

The pandemic appears under control in France for now, but some experts have warned against writing it off to the history books, as a new variant may yet emerge.

And people with weak immune systems have expressed their concern.

"I will continue to wear the mask and invite everyone to do so. We protect each other mutually, let us think of the immunosuppressed," said French epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik.

France has recorded just over 147,000 Covid deaths since the outbreak emerged.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain still requires masks to enter hospitals, care homes and on public transport, while in Belgium masks are only necessary on buses, trams and trains.

In Italy, masks remain obligatory in hospitals and on public transport, but also in cinemas, theatres and schools.

Related Topics

Europe France Metro Paris Spain Italy Belgium Czech Republic February May 2020 Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Advisory for Mango farmers

Advisory for Mango farmers

1 minute ago
 China sees rising express delivery volume in Janua ..

China sees rising express delivery volume in January-April

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 infections

1 minute ago
 KP patients of kidney transplant suffer after susp ..

KP patients of kidney transplant suffer after suspension of funds to IKD

1 minute ago
 Abbottabad traffic police drive continues

Abbottabad traffic police drive continues

3 minutes ago
 Three hurt in road mishap

Three hurt in road mishap

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.