'I Feel Good' Says Dupont On Return To France Team For Quarter-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) France captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday he is in perfect shape to start this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with South Africa weeks after undergoing surgery for a broken cheekbone.

The 26-year-old scrum-half has been out since September 21 with the injury and only returned to training this week handing the hosts a huge confidence boost for Sunday's game against the champions.

"I feel good. My recovery went well," Dupont told reporters on Friday.

"I'm in full capacity of my means be that physical or mental to be ready for this match," he added.

Dupont suffered the injury against Namibia last month, spent a week at home recovering after the surgery before returning to the France set-up.

He resumed full contact training sessions this week.

"A World Cup is long I was lucky the injury happened early on," Dupont

"It was important for me to tick all the boxes before coming back," he added.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

iwd/pi

