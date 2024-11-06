'I Feel It': US Voters Confident In Most Pro-Trump Town
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) There are very few lawn signs backing Donald Trump in Miami, Texas. They aren't necessary.
This speck of a town of around 500 souls -- a world away from its glamorous namesake in Florida -- is known as the most vehemently pro-Trump town in the United States: 96 percent of its voters backed the Republican in the 2020 election.
And it was about the same proportion in 2016 when Trump won the White House, defeating Hillary Clinton.
As Americans voted on Tuesday, this time in the race between Trump and Kamala Harris, the support for the former president seeking an astonishing comeback from political isolation is alive and well.
"Trump's going to be the president," said Julian Huff, 68, a former truck driver who was the fourth person in line to cast his ballot at the local community center.
"I feel it and feel good about it, and everybody I talk to feels the same thing," said Huff, who in particular likes Trump's campaign pledge to crack down on people trying to cross the US-Mexico border without documentation.
Miami -- pronounced with an "uh" sound at the end -- is the only town in Roberts County, in far northwest Texas. The closest city is Amarillo.
On Election Day, the streets of Miami are deathly quiet, interrupted only by the whistles of passing freight trains.
The traffic lights are set at a constant blinking yellow.
Miami is surrounded by ranches and its inhabitants make their living from farming, small businesses, or working in oil refineries or gas plants.
Journalists, lured by Miami's pro-Trump fervor, visited earlier this week but things were back to the normal silence on Tuesday.
Rick Tennant, a 71-year-old retired county judge who now runs an auto repair shop, said he always votes Republican -- no matter who the candidate is.
"I'll be happier if Trump wins. I think my money will be safer if Trump wins," said Tennant, who voted early this year.
Randy Crismas, a 57-year-old gas station owner, said he likes Trump because of what he called the politician's Christian values.
"This community is about as tight-knit a community as I've ever been in the good lord's luxury of living in," said Crismas.
"It's a fabulous community and we take care of each other."
Huff's house is one of the few with a Trump sign outside. "He's the man for the job and he's going to get in," said Huff.
