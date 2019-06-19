UrduPoint.com
'I Feel Well,' Says Merkel A Day After Health Scare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:56 PM

'I feel well,' says Merkel a day after health scare

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to assure journalists and citizens Wednesday she was well, a day after sparking concern by visibly trembling at an official ceremony

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to assure journalists and citizens Wednesday she was well, a day after sparking concern by visibly trembling at an official ceremony.

"I feel well," she told school students during a visit to Goslar in the Harz mountains after Tuesday's health scare blamed on dehydration on a hot summer's day.

Merkel, 64, had a glass of water nearby and said that, with scorching temperatures, one "should not drink too much coffee but lots of water," national news agency DPA reported.

A day earlier, the chancellor appeared unsteady and shook as she stood in the midday sun next to visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whom she was welcoming to her office building with military honours.

Asked by a reporter about her wellbeing at a news conference about 90 minutes later, Merkel smiled: "I've drunk at least three glasses of water and so I'm doing fine."

