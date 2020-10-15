(@FahadShabbir)

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thai activist Rung jabbed at the establishment when she demanded reform of the all-powerful monarchy last month -- a stand that saw her bundled into a car and arrested on Thursday.

The university student, whose real name is Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, has become one of the best-known faces of Thailand's swelling pro-democracy movement, now targeted by a forceful government crackdown.

She was the first to read out 10 demands to reform the kingdom's monarchy before thousands of protesters at a rally on August 10, leading the defiance against the country's biggest political taboo.

They included more transparency for the royal family's fortune and the abolition of the royal defamation law, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in jail per charge.

"When I left the stage, I felt like I had expanded the boundaries... raised the limits on how people can talk about the monarchy," the bespectacled sociology and anthropology student, now 22, told AFP late August.

Calls challenging the previously unassailable royal family have grown louder since, culminating in the unprecedented challenge by some protesters Wednesday who raised three fingers as the motorcade ferrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn drove by.

By early Thursday, "serious" emergency measures were imposed in Bangkok to put a stop to what the government described as unconstitutional demonstrations.

As fellow activists were arrested, Rung criticized the emergency measures on a live feed.

"The crackdown is illegitimate, because in a democracy, we should be able to rally," she said.

Hours later, police arrested Rung in her hotel room, with the scene broadcast to tens of thousands of people on Facebook Live.

She is one of 22 detained for Wednesday's protest and a government spokesman has warned legal procedures will be pursued against those who had "acted in a way that defames the monarchy".