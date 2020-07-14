UrduPoint.com
I Still Love Sharks: Bloodied Woman Unbowed After Australia Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:59 PM

I still love sharks: bloodied woman unbowed after Australia attack

A woman who was left bloodied after being attacked while swimming in Australia told reporters "I still love sharks" as she was stretchered off to hospital Tuesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman who was left bloodied after being attacked while swimming in Australia told reporters "I still love sharks" as she was stretchered off to hospital Tuesday.

The 29-year-old filmmaker was taking a dip off Queensland when she was set upon, suffering cuts and a possible broken ankle.

But the woman, who is working on a shark documentary but was not named, was still determined to give the ocean predators the benefit of the doubt.

"I still love sharks," she yelled to camera crews as she was wheeled past on a stretcher.

"Sharks are beautiful." Although the woman was in pain when paramedics arrived she was now stable, smiling and very happy, Queensland Ambulance paramedic Terry Cumming said.

Marine biologist Gareth Phillips said the fact that the woman's injuries were relatively minor suggested it was unlikely to have been a shark that bit her, but probably some other large fish.

"If it was a shark it would have been a very small shark," he said. "There's a strong chance that it was a giant trevally or a red sea bass."

