'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Romania

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :"I was in hell," 43-year-old Romanian taxi driver Bogdan Gavanescu says, recounting his two-month battle against the coronavirus from his hospital bed in Bucharest.

One of the poorest countries in the EU and with one of its weakest vaccination campaigns against the virus, Romania is suffering from a spike in deaths as a "catastrophic" fourth wave takes hold.

"I had to be ventilated and I was eventually brought back to life," says Gavanescu, who admits he "didn't believe" the virus existed before catching it.

Doctors can be seen rushing between the beds laid out in the corridors of the Matei Bals hospital, which they say is at "110 percent" occupancy.

"If the current flow (of patients) continues, in one or two days the health system will collapse because we already don't have enough place to accommodate the sick," says hospital director Catalin Apostolescu.

"It's hell in intensive care units across the country and the situation is just getting worse," says Dorel Sandesc, a senior doctor at a large hospital in the western city of Timisoara and president of the Romanian Society of Anaesthetists.