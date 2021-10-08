UrduPoint.com

'I Was In Hell': Fourth Virus Wave Rips Through Romania

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:54 PM

'I was in hell': Fourth virus wave rips through Romania

"I was in hell," 43-year-old Romanian taxi driver Bogdan Gavanescu says, recounting his two-month battle against the coronavirus from his hospital bed in Bucharest

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :"I was in hell," 43-year-old Romanian taxi driver Bogdan Gavanescu says, recounting his two-month battle against the coronavirus from his hospital bed in Bucharest.

One of the poorest countries in the EU and with one of its weakest vaccination campaigns against the virus, Romania is suffering from a spike in deaths as a "catastrophic" fourth wave takes hold.

"I had to be ventilated and I was eventually brought back to life," says Gavanescu, who admits he "didn't believe" the virus existed before catching it.

Doctors can be seen rushing between the beds laid out in the corridors of the Matei Bals hospital, which they say is at "110 percent" occupancy.

"If the current flow (of patients) continues, in one or two days the health system will collapse because we already don't have enough place to accommodate the sick," says hospital director Catalin Apostolescu.

"It's hell in intensive care units across the country and the situation is just getting worse," says Dorel Sandesc, a senior doctor at a large hospital in the western city of Timisoara and president of the Romanian Society of Anaesthetists.

Related Topics

Driver Doctor Timisoara Bucharest Romania From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority ..

Over 629,000 domestic workers in Zambia, majority in informal sector

4 minutes ago
 108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

108 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's ..

VC. UOT Nowshera discusses relocation of varsity's campus

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Polan ..

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Poland Over Statement About Border ..

9 minutes ago
 Internship portal launched

Internship portal launched

9 minutes ago
 EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last yea ..

EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.