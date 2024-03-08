Open Menu

'I Will Do It Again': Myanmar Student Defies Junta From Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Student activist Lin Lin led protests against Myanmar's junta, defying the generals for months before being hunted down and caught.

Now serving a 15-year sentence, she regrets nothing.

"I wanted to do that more than anything else," she told AFP during her trial.

"And if you ask what I will do if I am released, I will do it again."

The 25-year-old psychology student grew up during a rare semi-democratic interlude in Myanmar.

When the military staged a coup in February 2021 citing unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, she joined millions of others demonstrating in the streets.

Soldiers fired live bullets into the crowds, arrested thousands and carried out nighttime raids on suspected dissidents.

The demonstrations gradually fizzled out, but Lin Lin was determined to find a way to keep defiance against the junta at the top of people's minds.

Inspired by democracy flashmobs in Hong Kong and elsewhere, she began organising protests around Yangon.

She used messaging apps to summon dozens of young protesters, who would converge under colonial-era tenements, outside shopping malls, or at parks and markets.

They would light flares and unfurl banners, a thicket of hands raised in the Hunger Games-inspired three finger salute that has become popular among pro-democracy protesters.

Others criticised the junta through megaphones as passers-by looked on.

Seconds later, the protesters would break apart, scattering down side streets or into waiting vehicles before security forces could arrive.

Each event was filmed and the footage uploaded to social media or sent to journalists abroad.

AFP interviewed Lin Lin during that time in late 2021, when she was living one step ahead of the police and security forces.

"During the protests, I have so much adrenalin," she said from a dim, bare room that would be home for a couple of days.

"It's like my heart is trying to come out of my mouth."

