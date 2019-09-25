IAAF Temporarily Suspends Vice President Candidate Over Alleged Code of Conduct Violations

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) temporarily suspended on Wednesday Ahmed Al Kamali from candidacy to the positions of vice president of the organization on suspicion of potential violations of the agency's code of conduct, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) watchdog said.

"Following an application by the AIU, the @iaaforg Disciplinary Tribunal has provisionally suspended Mr Ahmed Al Kamali of the UAE for potential violations of the IAAF Candidacy Rules and the Integrity Code of Conduct," the watchdog tweeted.

The AIU added that Al Kamali was a candidate for the positions of vice president and council member at the IAAF 2019 elections.

A provisional suspension prohibits a person from participating in any activities in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the IAAF's anti-doping or integrity code of conduct rules.

In March 2015, Al Kamali had reportedly gifted expensive Rolex watches to 40 IAAF members with voting rights in the organizations' elections. The IAAF received a letter outlining the alleged violations of the organization's code of conduct and launched an investigation. Al Kamali denied all claims made against him.