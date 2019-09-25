UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAAF Temporarily Suspends Vice President Candidate Over Alleged Code Of Conduct Violations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

IAAF Temporarily Suspends Vice President Candidate Over Alleged Code of Conduct Violations

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) temporarily suspended on Wednesday Ahmed Al Kamali from candidacy to the positions of vice president of the organization on suspicion of potential violations of the agency's code of conduct, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) watchdog said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) temporarily suspended on Wednesday Ahmed Al Kamali from candidacy to the positions of vice president of the organization on suspicion of potential violations of the agency's code of conduct, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) watchdog said.

"Following an application by the AIU, the @iaaforg Disciplinary Tribunal has provisionally suspended Mr Ahmed Al Kamali of the UAE for potential violations of the IAAF Candidacy Rules and the Integrity Code of Conduct," the watchdog tweeted.

The AIU added that Al Kamali was a candidate for the positions of vice president and council member at the IAAF 2019 elections.

A provisional suspension prohibits a person from participating in any activities in athletics prior to a final decision at a hearing conducted under the IAAF's anti-doping or integrity code of conduct rules.

In March 2015, Al Kamali had reportedly gifted expensive Rolex watches to 40 IAAF members with voting rights in the organizations' elections. The IAAF received a letter outlining the alleged violations of the organization's code of conduct and launched an investigation. Al Kamali denied all claims made against him.

Related Topics

Hearing UAE March 2015 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Earthquake aftershocks continue in Muzaffarabad, a ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captai ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down 1.28%

2 minutes ago

OPPO A9; The Perfect Gaming Phone!

34 minutes ago

Seven rowers die in training accident off top Phil ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Invites Czech Prime Minister to Visit Uk ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.