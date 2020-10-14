IAC Suggests Taking Measures to Ensure Civilian Planes Safe Amid Karabakh Conflict

The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) suggested on Wednesday that measures should be taken to ensure safety of civilian planes amid the Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) suggested on Wednesday that measures should be taken to ensure safety of civilian planes amid the Karabakh conflict.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) is expressing deep concern in relation to the safety of aircraft carrying out international flights, their flight crews and passengers, as well as of ground civil objects in connection with the armed conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh with the use of missiles and other kinds of armament.

" the IAC said.

"In connection with this IAC is proposing to do the following in shortest terms: - to take a set of measures aimed at the unconditional implementation of the norms of international law and the complete prevention of civil aircraft downing by air defense equipment, as well as the destruction of civil objects and aerodromes by missiles and other means of destruction, taking into consideration the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons in the conflict zone," the IAC continued.