MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia's export of coal is expected to decrease by 10 million tonnes, or 4.5 percent, to 207 million tonnes in 2020 compared to the previous year amid a drop in global coal demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest market report on the sector.

According to the IEA forecast, the figure will practically remain the same in 2021 and the total export will see a minor drop of 0.2 percent.

The agency also expects Russia's coal exports level to reach 212 million tonnes in 2025, with an average annual increase of 0.6 percent.

On an international scale, the IAE suggests the coal demand will plunge by a record 5 percent in 2020 but recover by 3 percent in the next year.