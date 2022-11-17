IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday adopted a resolution obligating Iran to cooperate with the investigation into uranium traces found at several undeclared sites, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany presented the resolution to the IAEA on Wednesday. The document accuses Iran of alleged non-cooperation with international organizations on the nuclear issue. It also condemns Tehran's policy on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The #IAEA Board of Governors has just adopted the resolution on #Iran with 26 votes in favour, 2 against and 5 abstentions," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Moscow considers the situation with the resolution to be better than in June, when a similar document got 30 votes in favor, the Russian diplomat added.

In June, the IAEA governing board passed a resolution initiated by the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, criticizing Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019.

Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its JCPOA commitments.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union, in 2015. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021 aimed at reviving the deal after the change of power in the US, but so far to no avail.