UrduPoint.com

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 10:44 PM

IAEA Adopts Resolution Against Iran Over Insufficient Cooperation - Russian Envoy

The governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday adopted a resolution obligating Iran to cooperate with the investigation into uranium traces found at several undeclared sites, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Thursday adopted a resolution obligating Iran to cooperate with the investigation into uranium traces found at several undeclared sites, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany presented the resolution to the IAEA on Wednesday. The document accuses Iran of alleged non-cooperation with international organizations on the nuclear issue. It also condemns Tehran's policy on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The #IAEA Board of Governors has just adopted the resolution on #Iran with 26 votes in favour, 2 against and 5 abstentions," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Moscow considers the situation with the resolution to be better than in June, when a similar document got 30 votes in favor, the Russian diplomat added.

In June, the IAEA governing board passed a resolution initiated by the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, criticizing Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019.

Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its JCPOA commitments.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the European Union, in 2015. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021 aimed at reviving the deal after the change of power in the US, but so far to no avail.

Related Topics

Resolution Exchange Iran Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April June 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Roste ..

Russian TV Personality Sobchak Apologizes to Rostec CEO in Media Blackmail Case

2 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time ..

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 Per Barrel First Time Since October 25

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Mo ..

Russia's Trade With Armenia Grew 80% in First 9 Months of 2022 Year-on-Year - En ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Stresses Importance of Turkey-Israel Relat ..

Erdogan Stresses Importance of Turkey-Israel Relations in Call With Netanyahu

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana visits various development sc ..

Commissioner Larkana visits various development schemes in Larkana city

31 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals standings

Tennis: ATP Finals standings

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.