IAEA Alerted to Trafficking of Potentially Weapons-Grade Nuclear Material

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was alerted to six incidents of "trafficking or malicious use" of radioactive sources last year, some of them potentially weapons-grade nuclear material.

Some 180 suspect cases were entered into the watchdog's Incidents and Trafficking Database (ITDB) by 36 countries, according to a press release, but there was not enough proof of malicious intent for the vast majority of them.

"The ITDB continues to receive reports of incidents involving potentially weapons usable nuclear material and high activity sources.

Some of these incidents also involved attempts to sell the material across borders," IAEA's nuclear security chief Raja Raja Adnan said.

The agency said that 3,686 incidents have been logged since the database was launched in 1993 to make it easier to find stolen or lost material and prosecute criminals. A dozen of cases involved plutonium and high-enriched uranium.