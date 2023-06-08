UrduPoint.com

IAEA Averting Major Problems Between Russian Management, Ukrainian Staff At ZNPP - Grossi

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is helping to avert major problems between the Russian management and Ukrainian staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, though tensions still exist, Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

"From the IAEA perspective, we have been trying to act as a bit of an intermediary sometimes to make the points understood between one (Ukrainian staff) and the other side (Russian management). So far, we have been able to avoid major problems, but there have been tensions, and I think we have to deal with this.

It's a reality and I think it wouldn't be correct for me to pretend that there are none," Grossi told Sputnik.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka reservoir in turn is created by the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which was destroyed early Tuesday, triggering flooding in towns downstream and endangering the power plant.

